Columbus police investigating fake $100 bills being used at restaurants

Posted 6:04 pm, January 4, 2017, by
Photo courtesy of Columbus police.

Photo courtesy of Columbus police.

COLUMBUS, Ind.– Police in Columbus are investigating reports of counterfeit $100 bills being passed around at west side restaurants.

In each case, police say the suspect gave employees fraudulent cash to pay for inexpensive food items and left a short time later.

Police say the fake money isn’t high quality and lacks security features.

The suspect is described as a black male with a light complexion. Witnesses told police the suspect has tattoos on his face, neck and on at least one of his hands.

Anyone with information in regards to these bills is urged to contact Columbus Police Detective Bill Ziegler at 812-376-2627.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s