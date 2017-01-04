Butler ends Villanova’s 20-game winning streak

Posted 8:36 pm, January 4, 2017, by and , Updated at 09:23PM, January 4, 2017
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JANUARY 04: Jalen Brunson #1 and Mikal Bridges #25 of the Villanova Wildcats defend against Andrew Chrabascz #45 of the Butler Bulldogs in the first half of the game at Hinkle Fieldhouse on January 4, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS — Kethan Savage scored five of his 13 points during a decisive seven-point run to give No. 18 Butler a 66-58 victory over No. 1 Villanova on Wednesday night, ending the Wildcats’ 20-game winning streak.

Butler (13-2, 2-1 Big East) improved to 4-0 against ranked opponents this season and extended its home winning streak to 12 games by beating a top-ranked team for the second time in school history.

The Bulldogs did it by upending the defending national champions and stopping the longest winning streak in Villanova history. Jalen Brunson had 23 points and Josh Hart scored 13 on a rugged shooting night for the Wildcats (14-1, 2-1), beaten for the first time since a 69-67 loss to Seton Hall in the Big East championship game last March.

From there, the Wildcats won all six games in the NCAA Tournament before opening 14-0 this season.

 

