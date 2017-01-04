× Authorities searching for man accused of smoking marijuana before causing fatal Muncie crash

MUNCIE, Ind. – Authorities claim an Indianapolis man had smoked marijuana before he caused a fatal crash in Muncie in October of 2015.

Matthew S. Broering, 41, was recently charged with causing death when operating while intoxicated, in relation to the crash that killed Tanishia Williams, 30.

Delaware County sheriff’s deputies say Broering was driving westbound on Ind. 67, when he ran a red light at Delaware County Road 800-W. Broering’s Jeep Cherokee reportedly struck Williams’ southbound van. Williams died from her injuries less than three hours later at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.

A blood draw conducted on Broering after the accident showed he “tested positive for marijuana,” according to an affidavit obtained by the Muncie Star Press.

The affidavit says Broering’s current whereabouts are unknown. As a result, a warrant was issued for Broering’s arrest on Dec. 30. Once apprehended, he will be held under a $10,000 bond.

Court records say Broering was arrested for driving while intoxicated in Hamilton County on Oct. 24, 2015, six days before the fatal accident in Delaware County. Last April, he pleaded also guilty to a DWI charge, drawing a suspended sentence.