× Arctic air has arrived with accumulating snow for tomorrow

What a difference a day makes! We saw a 30 degree temperature drop from yesterday morning to this morning! Temperatures will remain in the 20s ALL day today with a partly-mostly sunny sky. Winds will gust up to 30mph through the afternoon which will keep flags standing straight out today. It will also keep wind chills in the single digits through the afternoon.

Accumulating snow is LIKELY on Thursday. This will move into western Indiana by 8am and arrive in Indy by 9am. Snow showers will be persistent throughout the day and linger through the 5pm drive. Our highest totals will be found along the I-70 corridor, including Indy, and points south. 1-3″ is expected in Indy and areas south, while lower totals will be seen north.

We hang onto the cold right on through the weekend! We get above freezing early next week with rain likely, by next Tuesday.