Woman dies after being struck while crossing street with husband on north side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Metro police are investigating after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle on the north side Tuesday night.

Police were called to the incident in the 7800 block of North Michigan Road around 6:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found the female victim in “serious” condition. She was transported to a local hospital, where police say she succumbed to her injuries.

Police on-scene say the woman, who was in her late 50s, was crossing the street with her husband at the time. Officers believe the woman dropped something and went back to pick it up.

The driver stayed on-scene. Police say alcohol is not believed to be a factor.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

This story is developing.