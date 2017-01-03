× Wet today with arctic air making a comeback by tomorrow

After a FOGGY start, you will need to keep the umbrella handy all day today. We’ll have our first surge of moisture that will linger through the mid-morning with another batch of rain expected to roll through the area this afternoon. Rain will be pretty widespread for the evening commute. After sunset by 7-8pm we could see a few wet snowflakes mix in with the rain as this arctic front crosses the area, but no accumulation is expected today/tonight.

Arctic air moves in OVERNIGHT. By Tuesday morning wind chills will be in the single digits along with 25mph winds throughout the day on Tuesday.

High temperatures will stay in the 20s each afternoon through Sunday.

We have snow chances that will move in in time for the Thursday AM drive. This could put down some LIGHT accumulation on Thursday morning, which will slow things down.

We are looking at a dry, but cold weekend ahead.