Click here for school delays due to fog

Wet today with arctic air making a comeback by tomorrow

Posted 6:38 am, January 3, 2017, by
latest-4km-12km-rpm-dma

After a FOGGY start, you will need to keep the umbrella handy all day today. We’ll have our first surge of moisture that will linger through the mid-morning with another batch of rain expected to roll through the area this afternoon. Rain will be pretty widespread for the evening commute. After sunset by 7-8pm we could see a few wet snowflakes mix in with the rain as this arctic front crosses the area, but no accumulation is expected today/tonight.

emoji-cast latest-4km-12km-rpm-dma

Arctic air moves in OVERNIGHT. By Tuesday morning wind chills will be in the single digits along with 25mph winds throughout the day on Tuesday.

4km-wind-chill-rpm-dma-w-plots

High temperatures will stay in the 20s each afternoon through Sunday.

hour-by-hour-temps-manual

We have snow chances that will move in in time for the Thursday AM drive. This could put down some LIGHT accumulation on Thursday morning, which will slow things down.

nam-precip_clouds-wide

We are looking at a dry, but cold weekend ahead.

ls-am-7-day

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s