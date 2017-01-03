Snow showers, bitter cold nights expected this week

Posted 5:08 pm, January 3, 2017, by , Updated at 05:19PM, January 3, 2017
So far we’ve not had much snow this season but we’ll have a chance to add to out total this week. Light rain will change to snow showers as colder air moves in Tuesday evening. No accumulation is expected. We’ll find it much colder with sunny skies and a strong northwesterly breeze on Wednesday. Another storm system will move by south of Indiana on Thursday and bring a chance for snow mainly south of I-70. Some snow accumulation is likely.  Colder air will settle in this week. We’ll have high in the 20s and lows near 10 degrees, Thursday through Sunday.

Low temperatures will be much colder overnight.

So far we’ve only had half of our usual snow for the season.

Light snow is likely Thursday morning.

Most of the snow will fall south of I-70.

Some snow accumulation is likely.

Snow will taper off in the afternoon.

 

Colder air will settle in later this week.

We’ll have another chance for snow showers this weekend.

