One killed, another injured after car crashes into near east side home

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – One person is dead and another person is injured after a car crashed into a home on the near east side of Indianapolis Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred in the 2500 block of Brookside Parkway South Drive around 7:15 a.m.

Police dispatch confirms one person was killed in the crash and a second person was transported to Eskenazi Hospital.

It is unclear at this time if the person dead was the driver. We will update this story when more information is made available.