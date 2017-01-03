× Muncie woman, 63, dies after December hit-and-run

MUNCIE, Ind.– Police say a Muncie woman passed away after she was injured in a hit-and-run last month.

The incident occurred on Dec. 23 around 8 p.m. Jan Singer, 63, was crossing South Meridian Street near the restaurant where she worked and was hit by a silver or gray Chevy Malibu.

Witnesses said they saw the driver stop for about 30 seconds before taking off.

Singer suffered injuries to her hip, legs and head. She passed away Tuesday morning from her injuries.

Police have not made any arrests in this case and are still searching for information. Call Muncie police at 765-747-4838 with any information.