Muncie woman, 63, dies after December hit-and-run

Posted 3:30 pm, January 3, 2017, by
Jan Singer

Jan Singer

MUNCIE, Ind.– Police say a Muncie woman passed away after she was injured in a hit-and-run last month.

The incident occurred on Dec. 23 around 8 p.m. Jan Singer, 63, was crossing South Meridian Street near the restaurant where she worked and was hit by a silver or gray Chevy Malibu.

Witnesses said they saw the driver stop for about 30 seconds before taking off.

Singer suffered injuries to her hip, legs and head. She passed away Tuesday morning from her injuries.

Police have not made any arrests in this case and are still searching for information. Call Muncie police at 765-747-4838 with any information.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s