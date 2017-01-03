× Malfunctioning hydrant affects response at west side house fire

INDIANAPOLIS — A response by emergency crews at a west side house fire was disrupted early Tuesday by a malfunctioning hydrant. When firefighters arrived at the scene in the 900 block of N. Concord St., they located a fire hydrant directly in front of the burning structure.

One problem: the hydrant wasn’t functioning, forcing crews to run a hose to a hydrant some distance away down the block.

The double house had been converted to a single residence and authorities are unsure if it was abandoned. Investigators found electrical power at the structure, and personal items inside the residence. No one was inside at the time of the blaze.

The fire damage estimate was set at $25-30,000. The cause is under investigation.