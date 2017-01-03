Fishers police hoping to expand Crime Watch App to other Hamilton Co. agencies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FISHERS, Ind. - The Fishers Police Department is hoping more agencies in Hamilton County adapt its new Crime Watch App.

Fishers launched the app last May and so far nearly 3,700 people have downloaded it.

“We want it to be county wide," Fishers Police Department Assistant Chief Ed Gebhart said. “We believe that we have such a product that the City of Fishers basically built... that we want all the other agents to be a part of this communication endeavor.”

The application has already helped Fishers police make one arrest for a person driving under the influence and they say its letting them communicate with audiences they wouldn't be able to otherwise.

“Any attempt to try and communicate more with the people you protect is a positive step toward enhancing what we are trying to do here," Gebhart said.

The app allows users to report crimes and suspicious people, vehicles right from their smart phone. Residents can add additional notes, pictures and even a location to their report. That information is then immediately sent to officers in the field and then whoever is closest to the incident can check it out.

Sgt. Ryan Jones said the most important feature of the app is its ability to get officers pictures of what they are going to investigate before they get to the scene.

“If we can get a photo, we see exactly what we're looking for," Jones said. "Sometimes when people report stuff, what they see may be a little different than what we interpret.”

"That is critical information the officer can use before they get to the scene," Gebhart added.

Currently, Fishers police officers are in early talks with other agencies in Hamilton County about adapting the app.

The app is available for Fishers residents and you can download it here.