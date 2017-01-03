LIVE STREAM: ‘Eagle Cam’ fans wait for second egg to hatch

Posted 11:42 am, January 3, 2017, by

FORT MEYERS, Florida – Bald eagle watch continues in southwest Florida as millions online wait to see a second eaglet hatch.

A pair of bald eagles Harriet and her mate M15 welcomed a new hatchling on Saturday morning.

Viewers across the world are now breathlessly awaiting the arrival second eaglet which could hatch any day now.

Wildlife experts say eagle eggs take 35 days to hatch, and Harriett’s eggs were laid on November 22 and November 25.

The eagle cam is provided by Dick Pritchett Real Estate in North Fort Myers.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s