LIVE STREAM: ‘Eagle Cam’ fans wait for second egg to hatch

FORT MEYERS, Florida – Bald eagle watch continues in southwest Florida as millions online wait to see a second eaglet hatch.

A pair of bald eagles Harriet and her mate M15 welcomed a new hatchling on Saturday morning.

Viewers across the world are now breathlessly awaiting the arrival second eaglet which could hatch any day now.

Wildlife experts say eagle eggs take 35 days to hatch, and Harriett’s eggs were laid on November 22 and November 25.

The eagle cam is provided by Dick Pritchett Real Estate in North Fort Myers.