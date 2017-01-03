× Bourbon Street Distillery will close this week after 15 years in the Circle City

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A popular downtown distillery is closing its doors.

Bourbon Street Distillery announced on Facebook that this Friday is the last day it will be in business.

The bar thanked the Circle City for a great 15 years. The distillery is best known for its breaded beef tenderloin.

If you’re interested, the bar and building on Indiana avenue is up for sale! Email info@bourbonstreetdistillery.com with serious inquiries.