Reuben Engagement Center strives to help with homelessness, addiction, mental illness

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Mental health and addiction is in the spotlight as Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett dedicates the new Reuben Engagement Center downtown.

The facility, located in the same building as the Arrest Processing Center on E. Market Street, will provide shelter, medical detox, mental health evaluations and referrals to not just the city’s homeless, but addicted and mentally ill individuals.

The Albert G. & Sara I. Reuben Engagement Center will work closely to transition these individuals in to supportive housing and place them in treatment and rehabilitation if need be, and operate as an agency under the City of Indianapolis-Office of Public Health and Safety at 746 E. Market Street.

If successful, it could be a first of many steps towards major jail reform in Indianapolis.

“Isn’t this a great day for the City of Indianapolis?” asked Hogsett at a press conference Monday morning at the new facility.

Hogsett announced plans in December to overhaul the way Indianapolis handles arrests and incarcerations. The recommendations came after an exhaustive seven-month long study into reforms of the Marion County criminal justice system and an outline for construction of a new jail.

His report called for changes at every level; from initial 911 calls and dispatches, to booking referrals and incarcerations.

“As I stand in this new facility at the beginning of this new year, talking about this type of new approach to criminal justice, I am reminded and you should be as well, we have undertaken a daunting task,” Hogsett added.

The Engagement Center has been in the works since 2002 when Indianapolis first adopted a blueprint to combat homelessness in the city. Now operational, Hogsett says it will be staffed by medical personnel trained to deliver immediate, non-emergency care and “necessary wraparound services” for individuals who battle substance abuse, mental illness and homelessness.

“Facilities like the Reuben Engagement Center will allow us to divert these individuals who most need our help from the cyclical punishment that currently exists in our criminal justice system,” Hogsett added.

City-County Counselor Leroy Robinson has been called one of the “champions” of the cause by the president of the Reuben Engagement Center’s board of directors.

He addressed the media Monday thanking all the sponsoring partners and the volunteers and organizations that work daily to help the city’s homeless population.

“The Reuben Engagement Center is just the beginning, there’s much, much more to come in our fight to end homelessness,” said Robinson, “a world class city will be judged by what they do for the last of those in their city. Those that are marginalized, those that are unseen, those that are unheard and those that are sadly misunderstood.”

Along with medical staff trained to identify and evaluate substance abuse, mental illness and other non-emergent afflictions, Hogsett says the city’s public safety officers will receive better training to direct these individuals to care, not incarceration.