× Police searching for female inmate missing from processing center

INDIANAPOLIS — A female inmate is missing from the Arrestee Processing Center (APC) in downtown Indianapolis.

Authorities are searching for Shelia Martin, 26, who was reported missing from the APC at about 6:15 p.m. Sunday.

Martin is described as five feet tall and weighing 110 pounds. She was last seen wearing a dark purple sweater, purple fluffy coat, and white boots. Police say Martin could also be wearing a black or gray jacket.

She was spotted getting off of a bus near E. 25th St. and N. Adams St. at 6:34 p.m. Sunday.

Martin was arrested Saturday on possession of cocaine and theft, and was to have had an initial court hearing Tuesday.