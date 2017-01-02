Men accused of drug dealing following traffic stop in Jackson County

SEYMOUR, Ind. – Two Corydon men are facing several drug charges following a traffic stop on I-65 in Jackson County.

State police stopped Joshua Dewitt, 23, and Tod D. Mertz Jr, 28, near the 51 mile marker, just north of Seymour, around 1 p.m. Sunday.

During the stop, troopers became suspicious of criminal activity taking place, so they deployed a K-9 officer who indicated the presence of illegal drugs.

During a search of the vehicle, a 2001 Honda Civic, troopers located around 15 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 90 grams of suspected marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

Dewitt and Mertz Jr were both transported to the Jackson County Jail, where they were incarcerated on charges of dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, dealing marijuana, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.