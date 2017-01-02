Fitness experts say to align New Year’s goals with your budget

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARMEL, Ind. -- If your New Year's resolution is to get fit, you might also want to align your budget with your new goals.

Hundreds of people are already hitting the gym at The Monon Center in Carmel as 2017 begins. Fitness Supervisor, Mary Evans said many people will sign up for new memberships in the next few weeks. Included with memberships at the Monon Center are fitness classes, which are some of the most popular ways people work to reach their goals.

"We’ll see those classes start to fill up. We’ll see people coming in and asking about personal training. They have bucket lists, they have goals they want to achieve," Evans said.

Many people are also signing up for personal training. At The Monon Center, prices run about $30 for a 30 minute session for $55 for an hour.

"I don’t think there’s any better investment you can make than in your health. We all want to live longer lives and be healthy," said personal training client Theresa Brant.

Financial expert Peter Dunn, otherwise known as Pete the Planner, said whatever type of fitness plan you choose, make sure it fits in line with your budget.

"It’s a mental investment. To have a new years resolution, you’re committing to something, but before you get your money involved, you have to make sure you’re betting on the right horse," Dunn said.

Dunn recommends trying out a 30 or 90 day pass before committing to a full year membership. He also said class packs are a good way to start a new goal, with many fitness clubs offering 10, 20, or 30 classes for a discounted rate.

"You’re not committed for the entire year or you’re not left with a 3,000 pound piece of equipment in their basement," Dunn said.

Overall, Dunn said most people should prioritize their budget depending on the new goals they set. For example, spending 5% of your take home pay on your health is a good investment.

"Too often, people take on a new interest and then never re-direct their dollars and that’s how you actually go into debt," Dunn said.

