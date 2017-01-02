Burglar breaks through brick wall to get into liquor store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind - Indianapolis Metropolitan Police are looking for suspects who broke through a cinder block wall in order to burglarize an east side liquor store.

The break-in happened sometime between 11pm Sunday and 7:30am Monday. An employee arriving at Mr. C’s Liquor Shack, in the 8800 block of East 38th Street, called police to report the crime. Officers discovered somebody had smashed through the front glass door of a vacant business next door to the liquor store. Then, they broke through the cinder block wall of the business to get into the liquor store and steal about $2,000.00.

It’s not clear what the suspect or suspects used to break down the wall, but employees and business owners in the same strip mall say the crime must have been well planned.

“They knew what they was doing before they tear the wall up like they did to get into the place,” said Aaron Coats, who works three doors down at “Lookin’ Good Barber Shop and Salon. “So, they was well prepared.”

The vacant business used to gain access to the building used to be a check cashing store, and has previous history with crimes.

Ed Gagen, who owns the Liberty Tax Service office next door to the check cashing store, says the store has been empty for about 18 months.

“I think it was the summer of ’15, they were robbed at gunpoint and they never reopened,” Gagen said.

Evidence of previous break-ins could be seen on the back of the building, including one area where somebody had broken through a different cinder block wall to get into the same check cashing store.

Gagen believes whoever broke into the store this week also tried breaking into his tax office. The top corner of his metal back door had been bent, and several marks were visible where a crow bar had apparently been used to pry it slightly open.

The latest crime has Gagen, Coats and others on edge.

“We already have an alarm, but we don’t have cameras and we talked about maybe having cameras installed,” Gagen said.

“Just got to be aware of your surroundings, just got to stay safe around here,” Coats said. “Be aware of what’s going on.”

The latest burglary at the building remains under investigation by IMPD. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.