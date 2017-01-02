Amber Alert declared for children believed to be abducted by non-custodial father in Johnson County

Avery and Zek Rader

PRINCE’S LAKES, Ind. – An Amber Alert has been declared for two children who the Prince’s Lakes Police Department believe have been abducted.

Police believe Avery Rader, 10, and Zek Rader, 6, were likely abducted by their non-custodial father, John Rader, 40.

The children were last seen at 4:40 pm EDT in Prince’s Lakes and are believed to be in extreme danger.  Prince’s Lakes is 39 miles south of Indianapolis.

Officers say Avery is 4 feet tall, weighs 60 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.  It is unknown what he was wearing.

Police say Zek is 3 feet tall, weighs 40 pounds. He has short brown hair and brown eyes.  It is unknown what he was wearing.

Officers say John is 5 feet 7 inches tall, 160 pounds in weight, with brown hair and brown eyes.

The suspect vehicle is a White 2007 Ford 500 with black tinted windows, two breast cancer stickers and Indiana plate number 727MIO.

If you have any information on these children, contact the Prince’s Lakes Police Department at 1-888-582-6237 or 911.

