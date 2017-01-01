× Traffic stop leads to drug arrest

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – A traffic stop for non-working taillights led to a drug arrest Friday night.

At 10:30 p.m., an Indiana State Police Trooper stopped a blue Chevrolet Impala near 22nd and Liberty Strees for no working taillights. After speaking with the car’s occupants, he observed a strong odor of marijuana. A subsequent search found marijuana, open containers of alcohol, and a loaded handgun. The driver of the car did not have an Indiana gun permit.

The driver of the car, 22 year old Devonce O. Whitesides of Terre Haute, was taken to the Vigo County Jail, where approximately 30 grams of marijuana was found inside his clothing. He was preliminarily charged with Possession of a Handgun without a Permit, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, an Open Container Violation, and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor. The 17-year-old passenger of the car was not charged.