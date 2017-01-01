Indiana Republicans plan to boost taxes to fund infrastructure projects

Posted 11:50 am, January 1, 2017, by
Damaged road of Yokohl Drive in California, USA - cracked asphalt blacktop with potholes and patches.

Damaged road of Yokohl Drive in California, USA - cracked asphalt blacktop with potholes and patches.

INDIANAPOLIS — Republicans who control the Indiana Statehouse say fiscal restraint is in order when they convene in January.

But while they preach frugality ahead of the session that begins Tuesday, they are also planning to ramp up infrastructure spending. And they want to increase taxes to pay for it.

An increase in the gas tax, hiking vehicle registration costs and increasing tobacco taxes are all ideas that have been floated.

GOP leaders say passing a two-year budget for the state and developing a long-term plan to pay for infrastructure improvements are there major goals for this year.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s