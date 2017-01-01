Indiana governor-elect to announce choice for state auditor

Posted 5:29 pm, January 1, 2017, by
Eric Holcomb

FORT WAYNE, Ind.— Indiana governor-elect Eric Holcomb says he’ll announce his choice for state auditor on Monday.

The Republican needs to choose a new state auditor because current Auditor Suzanne Crouch was elected as Holcomb’s running mate to be the next Indiana lieutenant governor. The new auditor will be sworn in on Jan. 9 along with Holcomb, Crouch and other statewide officials at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

Holcomb says he’ll make the announcement at the Allen County Republican Party headquarters in Fort Wayne.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s