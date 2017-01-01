IN Focus: What will 2017 bring from new Congress, administration?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - What will the new year bring, with a new Republican administration and new Congress in Washington?

In the video above, we talk with Rep. Susan Brooks (R-IN) about several of the big issues Congress will be facing in 2017, including the potential repeal of the Affordable Care Act.

"We want to infuse competition into the marketplace. Right now fewer and fewer health insurance companies are participating," said Brooks. "We want to transition it in appropriately so people do not lose their health insurance. I know there's definitely concerns about that."

Brooks will serve as House ethics chair in the new year, and has been mentioned as a potential candidate for U.S. Senate in 2018, but in the video above, she dismisses that speculation to focus on the year ahead.