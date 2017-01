INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A baby born to a Martinsville couple is believed to be the first to be born in Marion County in the New Year.

Joanna and Bobby Long welcomed baby Kennedy at Franciscan Health Indianapolis at 12:27 a.m. Sunday.

Kennedy weighed in at 7 pounds and 1 ounce and measured 20 inches long.

Eskenazi Health welcomed their first baby minutes later at 12:52 a.m.