Valerie Cunningham named Acting Chief of IMPD

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Valerie Cunningham will serve as the Acting Chief of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department until a replacement for Troy Riggs is found.

The appointment of an Acting Chief is standard protocol when the sworn Chief of Police is unavailable, indisposed, or a vacancy is created.

Acting Chief Cunningham has not submitted herself as a candidate for the permanent position and will serve in the Acting Chief role for up to 10 days as the Mayor continues to interview candidates.

Mayor Joe Hogsett said, “I would like to thank the IMPD command staff and our entire police force for their professionalism during this leadership transition,I plan to move quickly to appoint a permanent Chief of Police, and I am confident that this new leadership team will continue to make progress in our efforts to make Indianapolis neighborhoods safer.”

Acting Chief Cunningham has served with Indianapolis Police Department/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department for 24 years. She is currently the Deputy Chief of the Patrol Division and serves as Night Watch Commander.