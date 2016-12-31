Safety and security paramount for Downtown Indy NYE party

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- To make sure all 40,000 people on Georgia’s Street stay safe this New Year’s Eve, Downtown Indy Inc. and IMPD officers are working together all night.

The party started at 8 p.m. and continues until the IndyCar drops at midnight.

People going in to listen to the music and participate in other planned activities had to unzip their coats before entering the area before getting patted down by security guards. Those guards also searched each bag that went into the barricaded area.

Spread among the many people are uniformed IMPD officers experienced in crowd control and noticing possible threats.

“We’ve been preparing for this for several months,” said Downtown Indy Director of Safety John Mann. There’s a lot of different things that went into making this night special and safe for everybody. IMPD has a lot of officers down here working.”

“A lot of officers” is just what those looking for a fun, family-friendly night want to hear.

This year, the security team kept in mind recent attacks in Berlin, Germany and Nice, France.

There, “lone wolf” extremists plowed through crowded streets with trucks, killing almost 100 people between the two attacks.

“They’ve done a good job with sectioning it off, so it doesn’t get too crowded in one area,” said Mann. “We evaluated that in the pre-planning phase as we’re still evaluation that now. It goes back to a very basic principal, if you see something, say something.”

In the end, they hope a well-behaved crowd and months of preparation, help the night go off without a hitch.

“It’s going to be a fun night,” said Mann. “Downtown is great. I mean, we’re known throughout the country for the events that we put on downtown, so yeah, expecting a great night downtown.”

When the party is over, many people will head home while others head to bars to continue ushering in 2017.

Police will also be working to manage crowds as they leave and check for possible drunk drivers.