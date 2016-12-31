Northern Indiana police seize drugs, guns & cash in million-dollar raid

Posted 4:42 am, December 31, 2016
crime

LIGONIER, Ind. (AP) _ A multi-agency raid on a northern Indiana home has yielded more than $1 million in drugs and resulted in several arrests.

Noble County police say officers who executed a search warrant on a Ligonier home found nearly 20 pounds of crystal meth, more than 100 pounds of marijuana and nearly $80,000 in cash.

Police say the drugs seized have a street value of more than a $1 million.

Police also discovered drug paraphernalia, about 50 loaded firearms and several dirt and street bikes and ATVs believed to be stolen.

Four people were arrested and two juveniles were placed with local child services.

Noble County, Kendallville and Ligonier officers conducted the search with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and State Police.

