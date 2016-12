× IMPD investigating apparent accidental shooting of 5-year-old on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Metro police are investigating after a 5-year-old was shot on the city’s northeast side Saturday.

Officers say it happened in the 4000 block of Newburgh Drive after 2:45 p.m.

Police believe the shooting may have been accidental.

This story is developing and will be updated when more information becomes available.