IMPD investigating apparent accidental shooting of 5-year-old girl on northeast side

Posted 3:37 pm, December 31, 2016, by , Updated at 04:58PM, December 31, 2016
img_0066

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Metro police are investigating after a 5-year-old girl was shot in the head on the city’s northeast side Saturday.

Officers were called to the shooting in the 4000 block of Newburgh Drive around 2:05 p.m.

Police believe the shooting may have been accidental.

The girl, who was not immediately identified, was transported to Riley Hospital for Children in critical condition.

This story is developing and will be updated when more information becomes available.

