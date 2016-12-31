× Hoosier drivers paying a bit more at gas pump at year end

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Hoosier drivers might be sorry to see 2016 end when it comes to filling up their car or truck.

During the past year drivers have enjoyed some of the lowest prices at the pump in the last five years.

But Hoosiers and the rest of the nation could find prices rising a bit before leveling off and then begin falling back according to GasPrices.AAA.com

AAA estimates U.S. drivers have saved about $27 billion at the pump in 2016 compared to the same period last year.

The national average price for a gallon of gasoline on this last day of 2016 is $2.29, which is 29 cents more than it was on January 1st at the beginning of the year.

U.S. drivers are expected to pay the second-cheapest New Year’s Day gas prices since 2009, when the national average was $1.62.

Gas prices for 2016 for central Indiana drivers