Actor William Christopher, ‘M*A*S*H’ chaplain, dies at 84

William Christopher (R) stands next to former M*A*S*H cast mates Wayne Rogers (center) and Jamie Farr (L) during a reunion March 6, 2000 in Los Angeles.

Actor William Christopher, who starred on the long-running CBS comedy “M*A*S*H,” has died at 84.

Christopher died in his bed at his home in Pasadena, California, his longtime agent, Robert Malcolm told Reuters. The actor was reportedly diagnosed with cancer around 18 months beforehand.

Christopher played the sensitive and soft-spoken Father John Mulcahy throughout the 1972-1983 run of the classic TV show. He was also featured in the spinoff series “AfterMASH,” which ran from 1983-85.

The “M*A*S*H” finale in 1983 drew 106 million viewers, making it the most-watched U.S. TV show to date.

