A dry, cold New Year’s Eve

Posted 7:20 pm, December 31, 2016, by , Updated at 07:21PM, December 31, 2016
new-years-eve-indy-4-panel

We’ll ring in the new year under dry, cold conditions tonight. Dress for a temperature right around 30 degrees. The winds will diminish this evening so the wind chill will not be as severe. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies on Sunday and rain moves in by late afternoon.  Expect a daily chance for rain through Tuesday and up to an inch is likely. A cold front moves across the state Tuesday and temperatures will fall. Snow showers are likely on Wednesday.

highs

High were above average on Saturday.

wind-gusts-5-line

Wind gusts above 30 miles per hour were common on Saturday.

Expect a dry, cold night for the Indy Car Drop.

regional-front-map1

Rain develops late Sunday.

regional-front-map2

 

Heavy rain is likely on Monday.

regional-front-map3

Temperatures will fall on Tuesday.

5-day-qpf

Up to an inch of rain is likely this week.

regional-front-map4

Snow showers are likely on Wednesday.

 

