A dry, cold New Year's Eve

We’ll ring in the new year under dry, cold conditions tonight. Dress for a temperature right around 30 degrees. The winds will diminish this evening so the wind chill will not be as severe. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies on Sunday and rain moves in by late afternoon. Expect a daily chance for rain through Tuesday and up to an inch is likely. A cold front moves across the state Tuesday and temperatures will fall. Snow showers are likely on Wednesday.

High were above average on Saturday.

Wind gusts above 30 miles per hour were common on Saturday.

Expect a dry, cold night for the Indy Car Drop.

Rain develops late Sunday.

Heavy rain is likely on Monday.

Temperatures will fall on Tuesday.

Up to an inch of rain is likely this week.

Snow showers are likely on Wednesday.