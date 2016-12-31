× 2 women shot on city’s east side; 1 critically wounded

INDIANAPOLIS — Two women were shot early Saturday at a house on the city’s east side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police were called on a report of shots fired in the 3300 block of E. Vermont St. shortly before 1 a.m. Upon arrival, they located a young female victim with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. A second young female then emerged from a house–also suffering a gunshot wound.

The two female victims were transported to Eskenazi Hospital–one listed in critical condition, the other in serious condition.

“Based on shell casings in the street and residence, it does appear there was an exchange of gunfire from someone outside the residence,” said an IMPD spokeswoman.