Two men arrested in connection with armed robbery at Cloverdale liquor store

Dennis Kent (left) and Dalton Perryman (right)

CLOVERDALE, Ind. – Police arrested a pair of suspects in connection with an armed robbery at a liquor store earlier this month.

Dalton Perryman, 26, Martinsville, and Dennis Kent, 40, Greencastle, are charged in the case.

The robbery happened on Dec. 7 at Cloverdale Liquors. Surveillance video showed two clerks entering the store after taking a smoke break. The robbers followed them inside the store and forced them to the ground. One of the store clerks was tied up.

One of the employees told CBS4 that she was restrained and kicked during the encounter. She recalled pleading with the thieves to let her go home to her children.

The thieves were in the store for less than two minutes. They took cash, cigarettes and a cell phone.

Investigators said surveillance video, eyewitness accounts and physical evidence linked Perryman and Kent to the crime.

Perryman faces charges of armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery and theft. Kent is accused of conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

