Suspects arrested, charged in connection with fatal November shooting

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Indianapolis police arrested two people in connection with a fatal shooting in November.

The shooting death occurred just before 8 p.m. on Nov. 29 in the 5000 block of Audrey Circle.

An unresponsive man, later identified as 25-year-old Eric Ballard, was found inside an apartment suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Gerald Tyree, 22, and Billy Holmes, 24, were arrested for their alleged involvement in the murder. Tyree was arrested during a traffic stop on Dec. 19 and Holmes turned himself in to authorities on Thursday.

Tyree has been preliminarily charged with murder, felony murder and robbery. Holmes has been preliminarily charged with felony murder, robbery and assisting a criminal.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).