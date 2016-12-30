× Security bumped up in Indianapolis ahead of New Year’s Eve festivities

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– As the clock counts down towards a new year, around 40,000 people are expected to hit the streets of downtown Indianapolis to ring in 2017. Organizers with Downtown Indy, Inc. say they’re working closely with law enforcement officials to make sure everyone stays safe.

That includes security measures you’ll be able to see—like plenty of uniformed officers—along with safety measures you can’t.

“We put a lot of pre-planning into how we lay out the design, the safety measures, what streets we block off, what streets are allowed for pedestrian walk,” said John Mann, Director of Safety and Security for Downtown Indy, Inc.

Streets around the event will be closed to vehicle traffic, allowing for pedestrians to move around more easily. A security expert we spoke with says New Year’s Eve security downtown will be tight, but adds this is a city which knows how to handle safety and make sure everyone still has a good time.

“We here in Indianapolis are very skilled and experienced hosting large events outside,” said security expert Peter Beering, “so they will take appropriate precautions to deal with vehicles, and packages and parcels that don’t belong there.”

High-profile terror attacks, like the extremist sympathizer who drove a truck into a crowded Christmas market in Germany earlier this month, are no doubt on the minds of officials here in Indianapolis. Experts say to enjoy yourself, but speak up and tell law enforcement if you see something that doesn’t look right.