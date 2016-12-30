Robert Mathis #98 and Dwight Freeney #93 of the Indianapolis Colts react after Mathis sacked Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots in the third quarter of their game on November 4, 2007 at the RCA Dome in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Robert Mathis announces retirement after 14 seasons with Indianapolis Colts
Robert Mathis #98 and Dwight Freeney #93 of the Indianapolis Colts react after Mathis sacked Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots in the third quarter of their game on November 4, 2007 at the RCA Dome in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Robert Mathis says he’ll retire at the end of the season.
The Colts made the announcement on Twitter. Mathis spent 14 seasons with the Colts and is the franchise’s all-time sacks leader. Mathis posted a video on Instagram Friday thanking fans: