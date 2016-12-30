× Robert Mathis announces retirement after 14 seasons with Indianapolis Colts

Robert Mathis says he’ll retire at the end of the season.

The Colts made the announcement on Twitter. Mathis spent 14 seasons with the Colts and is the franchise’s all-time sacks leader. Mathis posted a video on Instagram Friday thanking fans:

🎉👍🏿✌🏿🎉😎😢 Love Y'all A video posted by Robert Mathis (@rmathis_the1st) on Dec 30, 2016 at 10:02am PST