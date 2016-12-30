× Northern Indiana retiree wins Cash 5 jackpot

INDIANAPOLIS – A retired state employee came forward this week as the winner of the $330,500 Cash 5 jackpot hit on Nov. 27. Sharon Weiler of Michigan City knew the week of the drawing she was the winner, but a death in her family delayed the claiming of the prize.

Every Sunday and Thursday for the past few years, Sharon has played Cash 5, according to a Hoosier Lottery news release. She frequents Lucky Stop, 1912 Franklin St. in Michigan City, which is where she purchased the winning ticket.

“The employees said they were glad it was one of their regulars,” Sharon said while claiming her prize at Hoosier Lottery headquarters in Indianapolis.

Sharon chose her own numbers on the winning ticket. Each number had personal significance, representing a loved one’s birthday or anniversary.

Sharon retired a couple years ago after working for WorkOne for 33 years. After leaving WorkOne, she worked at the state prison, helping inmates transition back in to society.

Sharon plans to use the money to purchase a house.

Cash 5 Overall Odds are 1 in 9.6.

[source: Hoosier Lottery]