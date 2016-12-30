× Indiana groups to participate in presidential inaugural parade

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Several Indiana groups will be among those taking part in the inaugural parade before President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence are sworn in next month.

The Columbus North High School Band and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Motorcycle Drill Team are among those participating in the parade. The Culver Academies’ Black Horse Troop and Equestriennes have also accepted an invitation to appear in the Jan. 20 event.

More than 8,000 people representing 40 organizations will take part, including high school and university marching bands, equestrian corps, first responders and veterans groups. The Presidential Inaugural Committee said each branch of the U.S. military will be represented in the event.

Here’s a list of participating groups from the committee: