Early morning fire on northeast side displaces more than a dozen people

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – More than a dozen people were displaced after a Friday morning apartment fire on the northeast side.

According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, the fire started outside in a storage closet at the Woodbridge Apartments at East 96th Street and Allisonville Road. Crews were dispatched just before 6 a.m.

While the fire didn’t reach the apartments themselves, 15 people in four apartments were displaced.

Firefighters had to tear down some insulation to get to the fire and douse the flames.

IFD estimated the damage at $100,000. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.