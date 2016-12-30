Dry, cold conditions expected for New Year’s Eve celebrations

We’re not expecting any extreme weather but a few showers are likely for New Year’s weekend. Light rain is likely Saturday afternoon but rain tapers off in the early evening and Saturday night will be dry. More rain moves in Sunday afternoon.

We’ll have a daily chance for rain through Tuesday and up to an inch is likely. A cold front moves across the state Tuesday and temperatures will fall. Snow showers are likely on Wednesday. We’ll also have a chance for snow on Thursday and Friday.

Low temps will fall below freezing overnight.

We’ll ring in the new year under cold, dry conditions.

