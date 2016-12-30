Dry, cold conditions expected for New Year’s Eve celebrations

Posted 5:41 pm, December 30, 2016, by , Updated at 05:59PM, December 30, 2016

We’re not expecting any extreme weather but a few showers are likely for New Year’s weekend. Light rain is likely Saturday afternoon but rain tapers off in the early evening and Saturday night will be dry. More rain moves in Sunday afternoon.

We’ll have a daily chance for rain through Tuesday and up to an inch is likely. A cold front moves across the state Tuesday and temperatures will fall. Snow showers are likely on Wednesday. We’ll also have a chance for snow on Thursday and Friday.

dma-tonight-low-temperature

Low temps will fall below freezing overnight.

new-years-day-forecast

A few showers are expected Saturday afternoon.

new-years-eve

We’ll ring in the new year under cold, dry conditions.

new-years-day-forecast2

More rain is likely Sunday afternoon.

regional-front-map2

Heavy rain is likely on Monday.

regional-front-map3

Temperatures will fall Tuesday afternoon.

regional-front-map4

Snow showers are likely Wednesday.

5-day-qpf

Expect heavy rain next next week.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s