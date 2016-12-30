Closer look at New Year’s Eve forecast; Turning colder next week
-
Cold and windy on Friday
-
New Year’s Eve Forecast
-
A dry Wednesday before possible snow showers Thursday
-
Mild, wet weather expected for Christmas weekend
-
Frigid through Friday and turning unsettled Sunday with possible snow accumulation
-
-
Colder for the rest of the week
-
Temperatures rise for Christmas weekend
-
Roads become more dangerous as New Year’s Eve approaches
-
Turning colder and more fall-like after today and becoming more unsettled this weekend
-
One more cloudy, cool day
-
-
A cloudy Christmas weekend
-
Late August temperatures return
-
We turn frigid late this week and very unsettled with accumulating snow possible by Sunday