× Butler men’s basketball team to take bus back to Indianapolis after flight diverted to Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH, Pa. – The Butler University men’s basketball team made an unexpected stop in Pittsburgh after its flight experienced trouble early Friday morning.

The team was returning from New York after losing its Big East opener to St. John’s. The plane experienced “cabin pressure issues” and landed safely in Pittsburgh, according to a 12:30 a.m. tweet from the team’s account.

According to John Dedman with Butler Athletics, the team stayed the night in Pittsburgh. Butler will take a bus from Pittsburgh to Indianapolis Friday and arrive back home around 6 p.m. Dedman said a plane wouldn’t have been available until later in the day, making the bus option more viable.

“The bus option was selected because it will actually get the team back to Indianapolis in a more timely fashion today,” Dedman wrote in an email.

The Bulldogs host Providence Sunday at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Tipoff is scheduled for 3 p.m.