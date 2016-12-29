Snow squalls arrive for Thursday evening commute

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Thursday evening commute may be headache causing in central Indiana. Snow showers are expected to develop between 5pm-8pm.

Sustained winds are expected to increase to 12-24 miles per hour out of the west today. Gusts over 30mph will be possible late morning through early evening.

With snow showers and high wind gusts visibility could be measured in feet at times, making for dangerous driving conditions this evening.

The above image shows forecast visibility at 6:45pm. Areas in red indicate visibility less than 1/4 mile. Notice how the colored bands are relatively narrow. They may only be a mile wide. This means that you may encounter blizzard like conditions in a short distance.

I have my Freak-Out-Meter at a 3 out of 10 for Indianapolis as the evening commute may be slow.