Snow squalls arrive for Thursday evening commute

Posted 8:33 am, December 29, 2016, by , Updated at 08:42AM, December 29, 2016

The Thursday evening commute may be headache causing in central Indiana.  Snow showers are expected to develop between 5pm-8pm.

Computer model projection of what radar will look like at 6pm Thursday.

Sustained winds are expected to increase to 12-24 miles per hour out of the west today. Gusts over 30mph will be possible late morning through early evening.

ind-hrrr-wind-gust-tomorrow-7am-18hrs-60mph

With snow showers and high wind gusts visibility could be measured in feet at times, making for dangerous driving conditions this evening.

Projected visibility in miles.

The above image shows forecast visibility at 6:45pm.  Areas in red indicate visibility less than 1/4 mile.  Notice how the colored bands are relatively narrow.  They may only be a mile wide.  This means that you may encounter blizzard like conditions in a short distance.

I have my Freak-Out-Meter at a 3 out of 10 for Indianapolis as the evening commute may be slow.

freak-out-meter-ind

