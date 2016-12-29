× Mother in Amber Alert case says she killed her children, will accept life imprisonment

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. – A Fort Wayne mother who admitted she killed her two young children says she’ll accept life in prison.

Amber Pasztor, 29, faces two counts of murder in the deaths of 7-year-old Liliana Hernandez and 6-year-old Rene Pasztor.

An Amber Alert was issued for the children in September because police believed they were in danger and that Pasztor had abducted them from their Fort Wayne home.

She later flagged down an Elkhart police officer and said the children were dead in the backseat of her car. According to court documents, Pasztor smothered the children to “keep them safe” and “usher them onto heaven.”

Her attorney filed a motion to invoke an insanity defense.

Pasztor presented a handwritten letter to a judge Thursday saying she was guilty of killing the children and that she would accept life in prison. She said she’s competent to stand trial and refuses to see a doctor for mental evaluations.

Despite her refusal, an evaluation is scheduled for Jan. 16 to determine her competency to stand trial.

Her trial is scheduled for March 20.