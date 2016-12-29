IMPD investigating shooting on city’s near north side

Posted 10:13 pm, December 29, 2016, by
File photo

File photo

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.  — Police are investigating a shooting that took place on the city’s near north side late Thursday night.

Officers were dispatched to 29th Street and Talbott Street on reports of a person shot. When they arrived on scene they found a person suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Authorities say the person is still alive, but homicide detectives were dispatched to the scene.

This story is developing, check back for updates.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s