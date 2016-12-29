× IMPD investigating shooting on city’s near north side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Police are investigating a shooting that took place on the city’s near north side late Thursday night.

Officers were dispatched to 29th Street and Talbott Street on reports of a person shot. When they arrived on scene they found a person suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Authorities say the person is still alive, but homicide detectives were dispatched to the scene.

This story is developing, check back for updates.