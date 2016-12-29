Hoosier veteran who served US in three wars is honored

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRANKLIN, Ind--To the sound of a military salute a Hoosier Hero was honored one last time

Robert L. Hyatt was a man dedicated to service. Hyatt served in three different U.S. wars.

For World War II and the Korean war Hyatt was an army medic. After receiving an honorable discharge from the Army, he then enlisted as a Marine and served in Vietnam.

Throughout his terms of service Hyatt was injured multiple times.

Hyatt received numerous awards for his years of service, in 2015 governor Mike Pence awarded Hyatt with including the Sagamore of the Wabash; Indiana’s highest civilian recognition

“He loved this country, he loved this country more than you could ever imagine.” Hyatts son David said.

Robert Hyatt died on Christmas Eve, he was 91.

“He was a true American, and he truly loved his country. I don’t care what your politics are, it’s about the people, he was there for the people. He fought for the people of this country; he fought for that flag that he’s got over his casket right now.” David Hyatt said.

Friends, family and military paid tribute to Hyatt Thursday inside the Franklin Community Middle School gym.

David Hyatt says despite his father’s actions, he never like to wear the title of hero.

“I don’t think he realized he was stepping above and beyond I think he was just doing what he thought everybody needed to do.” He said.

Hyatt says that was evidenced by an encounter his father had while on a recent honor flight trip. Hyatt says his father was approached by a woman near a memorial honoring those that had been injured.

“And she looked at him and she goes how many of those soldiers did you save? And dad looked down at the memorial and looked back up with his eyes full of tears and said not enough.”

Not enough for Robert Hyatt, but more than anyone could ask for.

Hyatt will be buried at Camp Butler in Springfield, Illinois on January 6th.