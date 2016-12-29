Explosive found outside business in Muncie; bomb squad called to scene

MUNCIE, Ind. – The bomb squad has been called to investigate a suspicious package in Muncie.

According to the Delaware County Sheriff’s Department, an explosive was found in the parking lot of PDQ Taxi on South Madison Street.

The sheriff confirmed that the device was a bomb. Businesses and nearby residents are being evacuated while the bomb squad works at the scene. Police said multiple pipe bombs were found inside a wooden box. The bomb squad is working to detonate the explosives.

This is a developing story.