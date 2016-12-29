Cold and windy on Friday

Posted 6:58 pm, December 29, 2016, by
dma-tomorrow-high-temperature

Expect a cold, windy Friday with a few flurries early. Highs will be in the 30s before temperatures moderate over the weekend. Highs will warm into the 40s Saturday and Sunday. We’ll have a chance for rain Saturday afternoon, but right now Saturday night looks dry and cold. We’ll have more rain moving back in Sunday afternoon and wet weather will be with us for most of next week as rain is likely Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will fall as a cold front moves across the state Tuesday and Wednesday will be much colder with a chance for snow.

snow-update-3
We’ve had four inches of snow so far this month.

dma-tonight-low-temperature

Low temperatures will fall into the 20s overnight.

rpm1

We’ll have a dry Friday afternoon after a few morning flurries.

rpm2

A few showers are possible Saturday afternoon.

rpm3

We’ll have dry weather Saturday night.

new-years-eve

Temperatures will be near freezing by for the Indy Car Drop Downtown.

regional-front-map1

Expect a wet New Year’s Day.

regional-front-map2

Rain will continue through Monday.

regional-front-map3

A couple of cold fronts will cause temperatures to fall Tuesday.

regional-front-map4

Expect colder air and snow showers on Wednesday.

