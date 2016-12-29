× I-65 southbound reopens near Seymour after semi crashes

JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. — Southbound I-65 has reopened near Seymour after a crash involving a semi closed all lanes for more than an hour Thursday morning.

According to Indiana State Police, southbound I-65 was closed south of exit 55 (State Road 11) due to the jackknifed vehicle. Police originally expected a lengthy closure but said “excellent work” by the fire department and wrecker service allowed the interstate to reopen sooner than expected.

Police also said a fuel spill that would’ve led to longer delays was stopped. Drivers should still expect slow traffic in the area.